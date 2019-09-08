Hartlepool United president Jeff Stelling looks set to hit his £1m fundraising target after latest sponsored walks

Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara during today's walk. Picture: Prostate Caner UK

The Hartlepool-born Sky Sports presenter – and Hartlepool United president - has been on a mission to walk four marathons in four nations in four days as part of his March for Men 2019.

The effort saw Jeff and his team of supporters walk 26.1 miles in Glasgow, Belfast and Newport, before the final one in London on Sunday, September 8.

Starting the March for Men campaign in 2016, Jeff walked ten marathons in ten days from Hartlepool United’s Victoria Park, to Wembley. In 2017, 15 marathons in 15 days from Exeter to Newcastle.

“We have raised £800,000 with the previous efforts and the aim now is to get over £200,000, which will take it to £1million,” he said.

“I think we are pretty much there – a lot of it will come in through pledges after we finish the walk.”

Sunday's route started at West Ham’s home, the London Stadium, and visited Charlton Athletic’s The Valley, Milwall’s The Den, and Arsenal’s Emirates, before finishing at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jeff has been delighted with the support he has received on the way: “We had about 230 walkers with us today,” he said.

Jeff Stelling approaches Tower Bridge on Sunday's final leg. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

“We could have had more than that number, not just in terms of marshalling, you have to be realistic.”

He was joined on Sunday’s march by celebrities including fellow Sky Sports man Chris Kamara and former Southampton star Francis Benali.

“It has been great – we have had so much support,” he said.

“The body has held up pretty well – you’re doing 60,000-plus steps a day, so your feet are bound to suffer, which they have, but that is something you expect.

“Thankfully, the knees have held up and I have got through the whole four days without any blisters.

“And we have been fantastically lucky with the weather. There were a few showers in Ireland but other than that, it has been great.”