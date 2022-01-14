Hartlepool United reveal when 4,700 Crystal Palace cup tickets will begin to go on sale

Pools have been granted an allocation of 4,700 tickets in the Arthur Wait Stand at Selhurst Park for the fourth round tie on Saturday, February 5, at 3pm.

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £10 for seniors aged 65-plus and £5 for juniors aged under 18.

They go on sale from Tuesday, January 18, from 10am and are available online via the club’s website, by telephoning (01429) 272584 (pressing option 1) or in person from the Suit Direct Stadium ticket office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park ground.

The ticket office will be open 10am-5pm on January 18-19 and from 10am-7pm from January 20-21.

Current season ticket holders have priority to buy one seat per season ticket up until 7pm on January 20.

Tickets will be released for general sale on January 21 at 10am.

Pools fans can also buy a Crystal Palace Legends Lounge package for £99 per person.

Details are available from www.hartlepoolunited.co.uk.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.