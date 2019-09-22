Hartlepool United Supporters Trust and Dover Athletic hit out after alleged racist incident at Saturday's match

There is growing condemnation of the alleged racist incidents at the Hartlepool v Dover Athletic game.

United manager Craig Hignett and his opposite number at Athletic, Andy Hessenthaler, said they discussed taking their players off the pitch after the incident.

Some supporters were angry after Dover striker Inih Effiong scored a 36th minute penalty. Effiong, and Pools’ Gus Mafuta, were allegedly abused by a small minority of supporters, with stewards and players from both sides reacting. The game stopped for more than 10 minutes. Athletic eventually won 2-0.

In a statement, the supporters group said: “HUST stand with Hartlepool United, its players and the vast majority of our football fans in condemning the disgusting incident of racism that occurred during the match this weekend and our thoughts are with the players affected by these unacceptable scenes.

“We support the club’s management condemning the actions so quickly and that they intend to take strong action against those involved. Racism has no place in football or our society and we offer any support the club may need to help stamp out such behaviour in future.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dover Athletic said: “The board, management and players of Dover Athletic FC stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder against racism. Racism has no place in our society, full stop.

“Dover Athletic FC promotes inclusivity and does not tolerate any form of discrimination.

“This is not the first time that our players and staff have had to contend with racial abuse during a National League fixture.

“The latest events at Hartlepool were inexcusable and we will support the authorities in any way we can to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We will also be submitting our own reports to the National League and Football Association. We firmly believe that action needs to be taken – to demonstrate that the football family DO consider this type of intolerance to be completely unacceptable.”

Anti-racism group Kick It Out Tweeted: “We are disgusted by the reports of racist abuse directed at @DoverAthletic striker Inih Effiong by Hartlepool supporters.

“We expect the strongest possible response from The @FA and Hartlepool, and are pleased the club are pursuing life-time bans.”