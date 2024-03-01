Hartlepool United welcomes addition of new 24/7 life-saving defibrillator to protect fans and public
The new public access defibrillator is now in place at the Suit Direct Stadium, in Clarence Road, and is available 24/7.
Mcvickers Electrical Contractors installed it after the Red Sky Foundation raised the money alongside Teesside-based companies K2 Construction Management and Wilson James Limited.
The Red Sky Foundation was set up in 2020 by Sergio and Emma Petrucci after their daughter Luna received life-saving cardiac surgery at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.
The charity has since expanded and now has more than 500 public accessible defibrillators.
Sergio said: "I believe every gym, sports club and public building should have a defibrillator.
"A friend of mine had a cardiac arrest after playing five-a-side football.
“Since then, I have wanted to see a lot more available in case they are needed.
“You hope they never are but it is better to have one. They are worth the money even if they save one life.”
Kelly Clarkson, operations manager at Hartlepool United Football Club, said: “As a club, we’re committed to having a positive impact on the communities that we serve.
"As part of our agenda, installing the defibrillator means local residents and visitors will have access to potentially life-saving equipment, so it’s just a wonderful addition to our club.
“We are really grateful to Red Sky Foundation for the equipment which hopefully will never be needed.”
She added: "At Hartlepool United, we want to be involved in the community and we have a huge following, many of whom live near the club.
"It was important to us to accept the defibrillator that can be used by anyone who needs it at anytime.”
Pools head coach Kevin Phillips said: “They’re such a vital piece of kit and it’s a fact – defibrillators really do save lives.
"Whilst we hope it’s never needed, it’s fantastic to have it here for supporters of both teams and for people living nearby, and for us to play our part in looking after it for the charity.”