A vet is bidding to break a world record while also raising vital funds to protect an endangered animal.

Danny De Vries plans to run September’s AJ Bell Great North Run in a rhino suit to highlight the plight facing the species.

In doing so, he hopes to raise £5,000 for the Save The Rhino charity while also breaking the record for the fastest person to complete a half marathon in an animal suit.

His target to beat is the 1 hour 47 minutes and 30 seconds time posted by a man who completed an American race dressed as a gorilla.

Hartlepool vet Danny De Vries is competing in this year's Great North Run in a rhino suit.

Danny, a vet at Clifton Lodge vets in Hartlepool, Billingham, Peterlee and Sedgefield, grew up in Bloemfontein, in South Africa, and is passionate about animal welfare.

He said: “As a vet, it is natural to want to help those who can’t speak for themselves.

"I don’t want the rhino to become extinct and any money I raise will go to a charity trying to protect rhinos and reduce the illegal horn trade.

"I grew up close to wildlife parks like the Kruger National Park so I saw how the illegal horn trade was threatening the existence of rhinos and how difficult it is to prevent the poachers as rangers can’t monitor every section of park.

Veterinary surgeon Danny De Vries is to take part in the Great North Run wearing a rhinoceros outfit and attempting to break the world record for a person racing in an animal costume at that distance.

“There were 420 rhinos poached for their horn last year and I want to do everything I can to help the people who are trying to save them.

"Coming from South Africa, this feels personal but they are also an endangered animal and as a vet I care passionately about all animals.”

Danny, who lives in Stockton, has worked at Clifton Lodge Vets for four years after moving to the North East from South Africa after studying veterinary medicine at the University of Pretoria.

The rhino suit Danny will be wearing weighs 10kg, is hot inside and limits his vision and movement.

He said: “As well as being hot, you can’t swing your arms when you run and you have limited vision.

"I don’t train in the rhino suit although I do park runs wearing it to raise awareness.

“I train in a weighted vests and do a lot of strength training for my legs.”

To support Danny, go to https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/profile and search for Danny De Vries.