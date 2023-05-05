Regimental standard bearers with Mick Lynch, Headquarters Royal Yorkshire Regiment, and Lee Bullivant in his regimental colours of the Prince of Wales's Own Regiment of Yorkshire on his trike in front of the Tommy statue, in Terrace Green, Seaham.

Lee Bullivant, who is a Royal Yorkshire Regiment veteran, had to learn how to walk again after he was hospitalised for three months with a fractured spine and knee injury in 2016.

Lee, 40, who underwent rehabilitation at the Royal British Legion Battle Back Centre, in Newport, said after Wednesday’s presentation at Seaham’s Tommy statue: “I am overwhelmed and joyed, especially with the turnout today. I used to like going out cycling before I broke my back and since then, I haven’t.”

He added: “The Battle Back centre was fantastic and taught me a can-do attitude instead of a can't-do attitude and the staff were brilliant, supporting me through the programme. And to be back on a bike after so many years was fantastic.”

Mick Lynch (left), Headquarters Royal Yorkshire Regiment, Drew Thacker (right), Sherwood Foresters Regiment and Sales and Military Charity Liaison Office at Ice Trikes, with Lee Bullivant on his trike.

Major Mick Lynch, chairman of the Regimental Association that looks after veterans’ affairs, said: “We were first alerted to Lee’s case in February after he had attended a rehabilitation programme run by the Royal British Legion.

Major Lynch added: "Thanks to the Royal British Legion, the Royal Yorkshire Regiment was happy to contribute to the purchase and we’ve been even more surprised that the manufacturers have delivered a special number one Coronation edition of the trike."

Lee has tried to keep fit in other ways although his injuries have held him back.

He said: “This bike is a lifeline for me and will enable me to get out and about, keep fit, and meet with other veterans, this will all help with mental health and my PTSD.”

Lee Bullivant on his trike in front of the Tommy statue in Terrace Green, Seaham.

Drew Thacquer, sales and military charity liaison office at ICE Trikes, which supplied the bike, said: “We work with the military charities when they’re purchasing this type of equipment to help advise and guide them to deal with any physical and neurological challenges they face as a result of serving.”

Sian Cameron, chair of the Royal British Legion’s Hartlepool branch, said: “It’s a really proud moment for Lee to have overcome what he has and to be here with a special edition trike. It’s pretty remarkable.”