Greatham’s annual Boxing Day sword dance tradition proved it is still going strong after 57 years.

The folk play and dance performed by Redcar Sword Dancers attracted another healthy crowd on December 26.

The group have been performing the dance – unique to Greatham – every Boxing Day since reviving it in 1967.

A large crowd of people gathered around the gates to the Hospital of God in the centre of the village to enjoy the Boxing Day show by the dancers in their red tunics decorated with ribbons.

The annual Greatham sword dance was performed on Boxing Day.

Brian Pearce, of the Redcar Sword Dancers, who has performed the dance for 56 of its 57 years, said: “It went off very well and we had a very good turnout.

"We’ve had the same team for a few years and we all enjoy doing it, otherwise we wouldn’t do it.

"All being well we will be back again next year.”