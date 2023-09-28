Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greatham received a silver gilt in the best village category and a judge’s discretionary award for most improved entry thanks to community involvement.

Residents of Whitehouse Farm also received a gold gilt for ‘best residential community’ for their colourful shared courtyard where residents are able to join together.

The judges said: “Greatham is a very pretty village with a good community spirit and the activities of the Bloom Group greatly enhance it.

Greatham in Bloom members from left, Geoff Bolland, Niki Goodchild, Hazel Campbell, Tracey Reynard, Gwenda Cullen and Nancy Pout.

"The village has a very good mix of both perennial and annual planting.”

Brian Walker, chair of Greatham in Bloom, said: “Taking the Northumbria judges around Greatham, I was bursting with pride at the appearance of the village which clearly showed the enormous effort everyone had made to ensure their village looked its best.

"The Silver Gilt award in the village category was certainly more than deserved.

"Winning the trophy for the most improved entry was an added bonus and I think particularly reflected the judges meeting so many residents on their tour who impressed them with the work they had put into filling their streets with beauty.”

The Courtyard at Whitehouse Farm, Greatham Village.

Cowpen Bewley, near Billingham, also received an award, earning gold and therefore overall small village winner.Northumbria in Bloom, now in its 59th year, is all about encouraging local communities to improve their area through community gardening and environmental practices.

Robert Germany, chairman of Northumbria in Bloom, said: “When people think of Northumbria in Bloom, they often assume that it’s all about hanging baskets and the municipal flower displays on roundabouts. However, the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

"This means that ‘in bloom’ communities tackle everything from litter, graffiti and anti-social behaviour through to conservation, biodiversity and improving horticultural standards, and that’s not to mention the positive impact on health and well being, sense of place, community spirit and civic pride.”