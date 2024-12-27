Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A selfless woman from Hartlepool spread some Christmas cheer far away from home when she and her partner spent a month helping under-privileged children in Africa.

Abigail Weegram, 30, from town, and her partner Chris McCormick created a playground at a children’s day care in Tanzania and raised money for toys, Christmas presents and teaching materials.

The couple ended up in Africa while travelling through Europe in a camper van on their way to Dubai.

But they were stopped in their tracks when they reached Turkey due to international tensions in Georgia and Iran.

Abigail Weegram and Chris McCormick (back row) with children and teachers at the Joyful Angels Day Care in Arusha, Tanzania.

"We thought ‘What do we do now?’” said Abigail. “We decided with it being so close to Christmas it would be really good to use some of the money we saved up and volunteer in Africa and give our time to people who actually need it.”

The Joyful Angels Day Care in the city of Arusha was recommended to them and they spent the next month working in the centre which provides free education to children aged three to five and is run entirely by volunteers.

They were humbled by their lack of things that we take for granted in this country. There were few toys and children slept on the hard floor during nap time.

Abigail added: “They don’t get much at all. The day care couldn’t afford lunches.

Abigail Weegram, from Hartlepool, and partner Chris McCormick.

"We took a ball in one day and they were buzzing as they had never had one at playtime.”

The couple raised around £1,200 in a GoFundMe page, which was well supported by people in Hartlepool, to provide toys, teaching materials and mattresses.

They also built the children a playground with swings and slides that were custom made.

With the money left over they bought Christmas presents for all 35 children including books, stationary and bubbles.

Abigail, an architect who went to English Martyrs School, said: “We can’t tell you the impact it had and how grateful the teachers were for being there.

"It was such a humbling experience and very eye opening.”

She and Chris, of Paisley in Scotland, want to spread the word about the need for volunteers in the country, and plan to return in the future.