Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Candidates have been announced for a council by-election taking place after Hartlepool's new MP stood down from the local authority role.

Earlier this month, Labour’s Jonathan Brash resigned as a councillor in the Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool Borough Council after being elected as the town’s MP.

He said being an MP is “a full time job” and he had been “incredibly proud” to represent the ward for more than 13 years across two spells as councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A by-election will be held on Thursday, September 19, for the vacant Burn Valley seat on the council.

The deadline for candidates to register to stand has now passed and it has been confirmed four individuals will contest the poll.

They are:

Stephen Ashfield (Green Party)

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats)

Amanda Napper (Reform UK)

Owen Riddle (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Burn Valley residents wanting to vote in the by-election must ensure they are registered by midnight Tuesday, September 3, which can be done online at: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.