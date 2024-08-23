Hartlepool ward by-election candidates confirmed after MP Jonathan Brash stands down as councillor

By Nic Marko
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 10:59 BST
Candidates have been announced for a council by-election taking place after Hartlepool's new MP stood down from the local authority role.

Earlier this month, Labour’s Jonathan Brash resigned as a councillor in the Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool Borough Council after being elected as the town’s MP.

He said being an MP is “a full time job” and he had been “incredibly proud” to represent the ward for more than 13 years across two spells as councillor.

A by-election will be held on Thursday, September 19, for the vacant Burn Valley seat on the council.

The deadline for candidates to register to stand has now passed and it has been confirmed four individuals will contest the poll.

They are:

Stephen Ashfield (Green Party)

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats)

Amanda Napper (Reform UK)

Owen Riddle (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Burn Valley residents wanting to vote in the by-election must ensure they are registered by midnight Tuesday, September 3, which can be done online at: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

