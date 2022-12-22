Hartlepool’s Hub Central, in York Road, and Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road, have extended their opening hours over Christmas to offer warmth and comfort to those who need it.

Warm hubs are safe and accessible public places where people can stay warm, enjoy company and warm refreshments, and get practical tips and advice on saving energy costs and keeping safe and warm at home.

Leigh Keeble, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Head of Service, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to open Community Hubs Central and South on these extra days at a time when, as well as trying to keep warm, some people may also be in need of a bit of company.”

Hartlepool Community Hub Central, in York Road.

She added: “Whatever your age, there’s a friendly welcome for you at our Warm Hubs.”

Community Hub Central will be open from 10am until 4pm until Friday, December 23, and then from Wednesday, December 28 to Friday, December 30.

This service will also be open from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, December 31.

Community Hub South, which is usually closed between Christmas and New Year, will be open from 10am until 4pm until Friday, December 23.

It will then be open from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday, December 28, and Thursday, December 29, and from 10am until 12pm on Christmas Eve.

Normal hours for both hubs will resume on Tuesday, January 3.

There are more than 12 warm hubs across the town, locations and opening times of which can be found at www.hartlepoolnow.co.uk.

To get involved with Hartlepool’s warm hubs network, visit www.hartlepoolnow.co.uk.