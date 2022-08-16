Hartlepool 'warm hubs' to offer free hot meals to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warm Hubs scheme was originally set up by Community Action Northumberland (CAN) in 1951 and has 24 locations across Northumberland.

And now Poolie Time Exchange hopes to build on CAN’s project by starting their its own series of hubs in Hartlepool to offer support for those struggling the most.

Once up and running in October, the hubs are currently scheduled to run Monday - Friday, 4pm - 8pm, at the Salaam Community Centre, in Murray Street, and the Burbank Community Centre, in Burbank Road, Hartlepool.

Fiona Cook (left), Ian Cawley (centre) and Sheila Hope (right) pictured outside Salaam Community Centre, in Murray Street, Hartlepool.

David Hunter, 60, who has worked at Poolie Time Exchange for three years, said: "We’ve always been a food provider across Hartlepool in one form or another, either through our hot meal service which is free or through delivering emergency food bags where needed.”

These warm hubs are set to be run by volunteers based in the town, ensuring the needs of each community are met.

David added: "As long as prices for utilities and food and everything are sky high, we intend to run them for as long as possible.”

As families face the prospects of a winter with high fuel costs and other rising bills, the group hopes the scheme will help those struggling to make ends meet.

Poolie Time Exchange volunteer

Poolie Time Exchange is now looking for volunteers to help run the service, with no prior experience needed.