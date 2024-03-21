Hartlepool WASPI campaigners react to compensation call in long-awaited ombudsman report into DWP failures

Campaigners in Hartlepool are hoping Parliament will act quickly over a watchdog’s recommendation for compensation to women affected by changes to the state pension age.
By Mark Payne
Published 21st Mar 2024, 15:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman published a long-awaited report on Thursday, March 21, which calls for people left worse off by state pension changes that were not communicated adequately should receive an apology and compensation, potentially totalling billions of pounds.

It has asked Parliament to intervene and “act swiftly” to make sure a compensation scheme is established saying to date, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has not acknowledged its failings or put things right for women affected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ombudsman’s investigation found thousands of women born in the 1950s may have been affected by DWP’s failure to adequately inform them that the state pension age was changing from 60 to 66.

Most Popular
Members of the Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group at Hartlepool train station before attending a rally in London earlier during the campaign.Members of the Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group at Hartlepool train station before attending a rally in London earlier during the campaign.
Members of the Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group at Hartlepool train station before attending a rally in London earlier during the campaign.

It meant some lost opportunities to make informed decisions about their finances.

A national campaign has been supported by the Hartlepool WASPI (Women Against State Pension Injustice) Supporters group which was founded seven years ago.

Co-ordinators and life-long friends Barbara Crossman and Lynne Taylor, who are both 68, said: “We just hope that we are all paid what we deserve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It has bee proved that the DWP were wrong when they said they wrote to people. A lot of people have suffered because of it.

"It affects four and a half thousand women in Hartlepool who are probably sitting with their fingers crossed hoping things work out.”

In addition to compensation, the ombudsman said the DWP should acknowledge its failings and apologise for the impact it has had on complainants and others similarly affected.

Barabra and Lynne said with a general election looming, it may encourage politicians to act on the issue to try to win their votes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said some 270,000 women have died since the WASPI campaign started adding: “In Hartlepool we have lost a few as well.

"Time is of the essence.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The Government will now consider the ombudsman’s report and respond to their recommendations formally in due course, and we will also co-operate with the parliamentary process as we have done throughout with the ombudsman.”

Related topics:DWPHartlepoolParliamentGovernment