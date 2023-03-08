Members of the Hartlepool Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) Supporters Group are joining in a large demonstration taking place in Parliament Square on Wednesday, March 8.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, they will meet up with women from all corners of the UK fighting for those born in the 1950s who have been left worse off by the way changes to the state pension age have been implemented.

More than 5,000 women in Hartlepool alone are said to have been affected.

Members of the WASPI Hartlepool Supporters Group at Hartlepool Railway Station before setting off to the rally in London.

A large group of Hartlepool WASPI women wearing the campaign’s trademark colour purple boarded a train bound for London at Hartlepool Railway Station early on Wednesday.

Group coordinators Barbara Crossman and Lynne Taylor said: “A few are even travelling from abroad to take part in the 1950s women's fightback rally.”

