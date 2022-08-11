Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Keenan, 31, wrote Tommy Fagan: Legacy over two years, balancing a full-time job, fitness and his writing.

Despite having no prior writing experience, Craig taught himself at home by watching YouTube videos.

Craig said: “I’ve always loved reading books and I’ve always had ideas of writing books.

Craig Keenan's first dystopian novel, Tommy Fagan: Legacy, published June 2022.

"I’d always jot them down on my notes on my phone and then one day, I decided to go for it.”

Set 100 years in the future, Tommy Fagan: Legacy explores a country-wide divide that exists between genetically advanced human technology and the poor.

The novel follows protagonist Tommy as he trains with a boxer whose son lives on the genetically advanced side of the country.

As his training progresses, Tommy is then brought over to the genetically advanced side to fight super humans.

Inspiration for Craig’s dystopian novel came from his own experiences and upbringing on Hartlepool’s West View council estate.

Craig said: "I wanted to create a dialogue between the type of people I grew up with in a council estate. The same language, the same sense of humour.”

Craig encourages his readers to use their imagination to interpret each and every character and scene in the novel.

When Craig left school, he did an apprenticeship with Heerema Hartlepool fo r three years, a career he has since pursued.

Despite receiving positive feedback from his friends and family, Craig said: “I’m wary of putting too much money into advertising.

"You think when you’re going to sell a book for £8, you’ll make £6, but it doesn’t work out like that.

"You’ll sell a book and make £1.50.”

Craig has already started on his second book where he hopes to explore his own interests and curiosities including martial arts, weight lifting and bike riding.

He said: "It’s like in life, you always want to move forwards, you never want to stay still.”

So far, Craig has sold around 220 copies of his book across the UK, America and Canada.