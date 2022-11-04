Jan Mottram, from Hartlepool, will host the fundraiser on Saturday, November 5, at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, to raise money and awareness for the MSA Trust.

The MSA Trust funds research and supports people suffering from multiple system atrophy (MSA), which is a rare disease with no known cause or cure affecting only 3,300 people in the UK.

Jan’s husband, Pete Mottram, 59, was diagnosed with the illness in March 2022.

Speaking about his diagnosis, Jan said: “We knew then, there was nothing they could do for him. They told him to just go home and make memories.”

The fundraiser starts at 7pm and will feature a tombola, raffle and live singers, with all proceeds going to the MSA Trust

Around £1,700 has already been raised for the trust and 30 raffle prizes donated.

Jan said: “It’s absolutely amazing.”

Jan’s daughter, Victoria Nixon, who works at Mondelēz International, in Birmingham, has succeeded her employer’s support.

Mondelēz International, which owns the likes of Cadbury and Sour Patch Kids, has agreed to match all money raised by Victoria at work through the sale of scratch cards and raffles.

Jan is grateful for the help and support she has received from friends and family but is still finding it hard to adapt to Pete’s diagnosis.

She said: “This is a cruel disease and takes so much away from you.”

She added: “It’s just heartbreaking watching him deteriorate.”

Five years ago, Pete was diagnosed with cerebellar ataxia, which is a muscular disorder that affects balance, walking, hand coordination and speech, swallowing and eye movements.

Two years after his diagnosis with cerebellar ataxia, Pete was forced to leave his job as a lift engineer in Birmingham when work became too difficult for him.

After living in Birmingham for 15 years, Jan and Pete moved back to Hartlepool to be close to family and have stayed in the town ever since.

Tickets for the fundraising event are £2 each and can be bought from Jan or on the door.