Hartlepool woman braves the shave in support of ill uncle

A Hartlepool woman is having her hair shaved off to raise money for a charity that funds research into and supports people suffering from a rare neurological illness.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT
Amanda Dixon, from Hartlepool, is braving the shave in aid of the MSA Trust after her uncle, Pete Mottram, 60, was diagnosed with the illness in March 2022.

The MSA Trust funds research into the illness and supports people suffering from multiple system atrophy (MSA).

MSA is a rare neurological disease with no known cause or cure and affects only 3,300 people in the UK.

Amanda Dixon (left) stands alongside Pete Mottram and Jan Mottram (right).Amanda Dixon (left) stands alongside Pete Mottram and Jan Mottram (right).
Amanda Dixon (left) stands alongside Pete Mottram and Jan Mottram (right).

Speaking about her decision to do the shave, she said: “It was the first thing that came to my head to be honest and I have done this once before for the Butterwick Hospice in around 2008.

"I'm not nervous one bit. I’m quite looking forward to it.”

Jan Mottram, Pete’s wife, said: “I know we cannot save Pete which is heartbreaking.

"But all this money we have raised will go to help research and help others with MSA.

"And hopefully one day they will find a cure so no family has to go through what we are going through.

"Watching someone you love deteriorate in front of you is heartbreaking.”

Pete’s family and friends have already managed to raise more than £17,000 for the MSA Trust since his diagnosis, and hope to raise even more.

Amanda is having her hair shaved at the Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, on Friday, March 1.

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/janice-mottram-1706033760735.

