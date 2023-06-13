Annie Murcott celebrates her 100th birthday.

Annie Murcott, who was born on June 13, 1923, in Hartlepool, has celebrated the landmark occasion surrounded by her loving family.

On Friday, June 9, Annie enjoyed a birthday party at Hartlepool Rovers Football Club, in West View Road, where hundreds of family and friends came along to celebrate.

Now she has celebrated her actual birthday in the sun with her daughter, granddaughter and great granddaughter Lexie by the sea with an ice cream.

From left, granddaughter Kelly Jeffries, Annie Murcott and daughter Cynthia Holland celebrate Annie's 100th birthday.

Speaking about the party, her daughter, Cynthia Holland, said: “It was a wonderful day. So many people arrived, we even had to get more tables and chairs out for everybody.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla also sent their personal congratulations to Annie with a signed card which she opened with delight.

Annie said: “It’s something to be proud of. It’s really something to be proud of.”

During the war, Annie moved from her childhood home to Shipley, in Yorkshire, to work at the Salts Mill factory, where she met her late husband, George Lesley Murcott.

Annie Murcott alongside her late husband George Lesley Murcott.

George, who was born in Chesterfield, and Annie, lived a happy life together until George died in December 2010, shortly after celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Since then, Annie has lived with her daughter, who said: “I promised her I would look after her and I did. I won’t move her into a care home. I just won’t.”

Speaking about her secret to a long and happy life, Annie said: “My daughter is, for looking after me. I've been here for 13 years now.”

Annie’s great granddaughter, Kelly Jeffries, was also there to celebrate: “It’s a major milestone that she has even got to this age, and I know she’s got more years in her.”

Annie and George Murcott photographed when they were younger.