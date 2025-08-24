Hartlepool woman hosts charity ball for Young Minds UK

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 10:07 BST
A young woman from Hartlepool is organising a charity ball next month.

The ball is being held at Hartlepool Supporters Club, in Sandringham Road, Hartlepool on Saturday, September 27, from 7pm until 11pm.

The event will raise money for Young Minds, a mental health charity that provides support to children, young people and their parents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Event organiser Erin Blackett said: “Expect an evening of live entertainment, delicious food and a feel-good atmosphere. All for a great cause.”

Erin Blackett, organiser of this year's charity ball in support of Young Minds UK.placeholder image
Erin Blackett, organiser of this year's charity ball in support of Young Minds UK.

This is the second charity fundraiser Erin, 28, has organised in support of Young Minds.

She said: “Mental health is so important and there have been so many young tragedies in the last year or so.

"I know a lot of people who’ve significantly struggled with their mental health and struggled to access support.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and can be bought from Erin by phoning 07305 260711.

Related topics:HartlepoolTickets
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice