A young woman from Hartlepool is organising a charity ball next month.

The ball is being held at Hartlepool Supporters Club, in Sandringham Road, Hartlepool on Saturday, September 27, from 7pm until 11pm.

The event will raise money for Young Minds, a mental health charity that provides support to children, young people and their parents.

Event organiser Erin Blackett said: “Expect an evening of live entertainment, delicious food and a feel-good atmosphere. All for a great cause.”

Erin Blackett, organiser of this year's charity ball in support of Young Minds UK.

This is the second charity fundraiser Erin, 28, has organised in support of Young Minds.

She said: “Mental health is so important and there have been so many young tragedies in the last year or so.

"I know a lot of people who’ve significantly struggled with their mental health and struggled to access support.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and can be bought from Erin by phoning 07305 260711.