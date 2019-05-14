Hartlepool woman launches bid to open new alcohol mixing and tasting business from her home

A review is to take place over plans to launch a new business mixing different spirits of alcohol and offering taste tastings, after residents submitted objections.

Hartlepool Borough Licensing Sub-Committee will meet next week to determine whether to grant a new premises licence for ‘Rummage & Rootle’ to open on Brierton Lane in the town.

The application, from Susan Connor, states she hopes to build up a business, using online sales, and offer taste tastings from the site.

The applicant has stated the premises to be licensed is her home and she intends to ‘compound spirits’ for sale to the public.

She has also agreed to a condition stating there will be no sales on the premises, other than internet sales, except at pre-booked tasting events.

The condition also states there will be no more than two of these events per month, and they will not last longer than three hours and will take place between 10am and 10pm.

However three letters of objection have been submitted to the council raising concerns the site could lead to increased anti-social behaviour and nuisance issues such as parking problems on the road.

One letter, signed by four residents, said: “There is no doubt in my mind that this will lead to anti-social behaviour in this area.

“I do not know who will decide whether or not this application is approved, I would just like to ask if they would like something like this opening next door to them.”

A second letter of objection said: “I believe that this will bring extra traffic to the area which will cause problems as it is directly facing the access and egress to the cemetery.

“This area becomes congested during different times of the day.

“This area is very quiet and crime rate is low and this application would have an impact on other residents.”

A third said: “This applications is not appropriate for the situation of this property. This property will encourage people to be calling at the property all hours of the day.”

However a response was sent from applicant Ms Connor to the licensing support unit at Cleveland Police stating how she will amend her schedule to include additional suggestions from the police.

Her proposals include the installation of CCTV and a strict challenge 25 verification policy.

The response said: “The premises will keep and maintain an incident/refusals book. This will be used to record all incidents of crime and disorder, anti-social behaviour and refusals that occur at the premises.

“The incident/refusals book will be solely used for this purpose, will be kept at the premises and will be made available for inspection by the police or any other responsible authority.

“The only time alcohol is to be carried on the delivery vehicle, is to complete current order(s) between licensed premises and customers addresses.

“No sales to be made to customers attempting to “flag down” a delivery vehicle.

“All deliveries will be made in person by a company employee will be recorded, with that delivery being signed for by the recipient. Records will be kept for 3 months.

“An age verification system will be employed on the company’s website, prior to the customer being allowed access to the sales pages.”

A decision will be made on the plans at the Hartlepool Borough Council Licensing Sub-Committee meeting on Monday (May 20) at 10am.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service