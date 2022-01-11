Hartlepool woman organises charity night to raise awareness of ectopic pregnancies

Lauren Chiverton is organising a charity race night at the Headland Social Club at the end of the month in aid of The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust.

Lauren, 22, has said she is hoping not only to raise money, but also awareness about the condition, which affects 1 in 80 pregnancies in the UK and can be life threatening.

Lauren Chiverton with her husband Mato Chiverton, 30.

Lauren, who went through an ectopic pregnancy in September 2020 when she was just 21, said: “I didn’t know what an ectopic pregnancy was until I had one myself.

"Pregnancy and women, you think it’s all natural and once you fall pregnant everything’s going to be okay.

"It can just happen and one day they might need this charity.

"Obviously, I hope they don’t, because it’s the worst thing I’ve been through, mentally and physically, but I’d love to share my knowledge as well.

Lauren is hoping to raise awareness about ectopic pregnancy.

"It’s a sad thing, because nobody wants to talk about it.”

Lauren has described how she was rushed to the operating theatre after a scan showed that her fallopian tube had ruptured, causing an internal bleeding.

“Me and my husband had been trying for a baby for a long time. This was my first ever proper pregnancy,” said Lauren.

"Physically, I was okay after a few weeks. But mentally, I still have my down days and think ‘Why me’, because nobody talks about it and you feel like you’re the only one.”

The health care assistant has added that those who have experienced an ectopic pregnancy shouldn’t feel alone.

She said: "I’d like to say it’s okay and you’ll get there. Even though you feel like it’s the end of the world, it’s really not.

"Even though you feel you’re alone, you’re not.”

The charity night is organised with the help of KO Entertainment and will feature a televised horse race and a raffle.

It will take place from 7pm at the Headland Social Club on Saturday, January 29. Tickets cost £2 each and can be purchased by contacting Lauren on 07908 557661.

