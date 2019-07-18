Hartlepool workers rack up thousands for Alice House Hospice in three-day coast-to-coast ride
Workers from a door making business opened the way to a £6,000 donation to Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice with a marathon bike ride.
Seven staff from Bridgman IBC, based on the Longhill Industrial Estate, completed a three day coast to coast bike ride – raising over £6,000 in sponsorship to help patients and families.
The challenge involved cycling 148 miles and climbing 10,000 ft over the three days and the team initially had a fundraising target of £5,000 but raised an incredible £6,169.72.
The riders were Mick Butler, Stewart Hind, Kyle Gavillet, Andy Ryan, Shaun Morfitt, Thomas Fielding and Jim Greensmith.
Jim, who is sales and estimating manager at the firm said “It was a really enjoyable three days, even going 15 miles the wrong direction in the rain and cold on day two.
“It didn’t dampen our spirits and seeing the donations flooding in only spurred us on.
“On behalf of Bridgman IBC I’d like to say a big thank you to all of our sponsors, riders, Greg at the Hospice, the support team and especially the board of Bridgman IBC who funded the costs of the ride to ensure that all sponsorship went directly to Alice House.”
Bridgman and Alice House would like to say a special thank you to the following companies who each sponsored a day of the challenge – ABET Laminati, Glenmere Timber and DF Richards, as well as the support team of Ben Elstob and Dan Phillips.
Greg Hildreth from Alice House said: “What a brilliant achievement.”