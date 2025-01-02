Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An XL bully-type dog is facing destruction following a court case.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court has made an order that the Hartlepool dog, named Milo, will be destroyed in February unless an exemption certificate is granted.

Michael Gabriel, who lives in the town’s Everett Street, was present in court to oppose the application by North Yorkshire Police.

In order to gain an exemption certificate, he must now register Milo with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough.

Mr Gabriel must also ensure that the dog is neutered, microchipped and is covered by third-party insurance within two months of the date of the court case.

North Yorkshire Police made the application under section 4B of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Tougher legislation was introduced in 2024 to make it illegal to own an unregistered XL bully dog.

More than 55,000 dogs have been registered since the exemption scheme was approved.