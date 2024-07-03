Hartlepool Yacht Club safety boat saved by generous donations from businesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stainless steel specialist Paralloy, engineering business Francis Brown and AJC Financial Management have all helped the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club reach its fundraising target after a generous grant from the National Lottery Community Fund fell short.
The donations have allowed the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club to refurbish and fit a new engine on one of its safety boats that has to accompany each dinghy carrying children on sailing trips.
Barry Fisher, from the club, said the lifespan of Tees 5 – a rigid inflatable boat – has been extended by around 20 years.
Barry, a former employee at Paralloy, said: “We want to provide that special experience of sailing out to sea.
“We are a members’ club and our facilities are open to the local community, including Hartlepool’s schools.
"One of our main goals is to teach youngsters to sail.”
Pupils at Ward Jackson Primary School, in Clark Street, Hartlepool, are some of the first to benefit from the restored Tees 5.
Headteacher David Akers said: “A big focus at the school is about having experiences beyond what they’d normally have.
“The link with the sailing club has been fantastic and that’s really important for us, and hopefully we can carry it on for a long time to come.
“A lot of our children come from areas of deprivation so having this opportunity is one of those things that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”
He added: “We couldn’t be who we are and what we are without the community links and the support of those around us.
"I think it’s great when people come together to say we want the best for our children.”
Ian Grimes, Paralloy’s HR manager, said one of his priorities is to develop the company’s relationship with its local community and help create a better future for the next generation.
He added: “Projects like this are a great enabler, teaching children invaluable life skills, and echoing the values of our business: innovation, excellence and commitment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.