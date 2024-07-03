Hartlepool Yacht Club safety boat saved by generous donations from businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donors have provided the funding needed to keep a Hartlepool sailing business afloat that provides memorable experiences for children across the town.

Stainless steel specialist Paralloy, engineering business Francis Brown and AJC Financial Management have all helped the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club reach its fundraising target after a generous grant from the National Lottery Community Fund fell short.

The donations have allowed the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club to refurbish and fit a new engine on one of its safety boats that has to accompany each dinghy carrying children on sailing trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Fisher, from the club, said the lifespan of Tees 5 – a rigid inflatable boat – has been extended by around 20 years.

Pupils from Ward Jackson Primary School, in Hartlepool, enjoy a day out at sea on Tees 5 - a rigid inflatable boat. The future of the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club's sailing programme has been secured thanks to funding from Stainless steel specialist Paralloy, engineering business Francis Brown and AJC Financial Management.

Barry, a former employee at Paralloy, said: “We want to provide that special experience of sailing out to sea.

“We are a members’ club and our facilities are open to the local community, including Hartlepool’s schools.

"One of our main goals is to teach youngsters to sail.”

Pupils at Ward Jackson Primary School, in Clark Street, Hartlepool, are some of the first to benefit from the restored Tees 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher David Akers said: “A big focus at the school is about having experiences beyond what they’d normally have.

“The link with the sailing club has been fantastic and that’s really important for us, and hopefully we can carry it on for a long time to come.

“A lot of our children come from areas of deprivation so having this opportunity is one of those things that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

He added: “We couldn’t be who we are and what we are without the community links and the support of those around us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s great when people come together to say we want the best for our children.”

Ian Grimes, Paralloy’s HR manager, said one of his priorities is to develop the company’s relationship with its local community and help create a better future for the next generation.