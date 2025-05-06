Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool youngster is loving life two years on from receiving a life-changing kidney transplant she calls “George”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy Lancaster, aged seven, had lived with kidney disease from 18 months which saw her needing dialysis six nights a week.

She received a first transplant on New Year’s Day in 2021 although her body rejected it almost immediately, leading to her spending around 18 months on the donor waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, another match was found with Poppy having her second transplant on May 4, 2023, at The Great North Children’s Hospital at the RVI, in Newcastle.

Poppy Lancaster, seven, has celebrated the second 'birthday' of her new kidney she calls 'George'.

For reasons no-one can work out, she decided to call her new kidney George.

This weekend, her family, including parents Gavin and Becky Lancaster celebrated the anniversary with a party.

Looking back, dad Gavin, 45, a children’s entertainer, said: "We were quite shocked to get a second one so soon. We thought she would be waiting another few years.

Poppy is full of beans after receiving her life-changing kidney.

“But we were blessed with ‘George’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “She’s doing very well. She has grown an awful lot and has nearly caught up to her twin sister Violet which is great from where she was two years ago.”

Mum Becky, 42, said: “She has a lot more energy now. Contact sports are no go, but other than that she keeps up with Violet.”

There have been some health setbacks with Poppy contracting pneumonia at Christmas in 2023 and being admitted to hospital with a chest infection in February last year.

Poppy Lancaster, (middle) at home with her twin sister Violet, parents Becky and Gavin Lancaster and brother Higham,12.

She is also on numerous medication. But Poppy’s progress has been so good that her hospital check-ups have been reduced from three times a week to just once every three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the weekend they marked the anniversary with a trip to the family’s caravan in Crimdon and a party when Poppy blew out the candles on a dinosaur cake she asked for.

Gavin added: “She’s been saying ‘It’s George’s birthday’. All she wanted to do was blow the candles out and have decorations.”

And Poppy is looking forward to taking part in the British Transplant Games in Oxford in July when hundreds of fellow transplant recipients share the gift of life.

She took part in the 40-year-old event for the first time last year when she came home with nine medals.