A youngster from Hartlepool has received an award for his dedication to the community and efforts in cleaning up the town’s streets.

Theo Rhead, a student at High Tunstall College of Science, in Hartlepool, was awarded the Young Litter Picker Award at the 2024 Davina Hodson Memorial Awards, which was hosted by CleanupUK.

The Davina Hodson Memorial Awards celebrate outstanding litter-picking initiatives and litter pickers across the UK, with awards given to those who have made the biggest impact cleaning up their environment.

Theo, 11, first began litter picking during the first Covid-19 lockdown as a way to get outside.

This soon turned into a passion, however, as Theo began clearing pathways for the elderly and disabled and disposing of autumn leaves that posed a trip hazard.

Gemma Rhead, Theo’s mum, said: “Theo had no idea he had been nominated so it came as a surprise to him.

“He was delighted that his efforts in keeping our community and environment clean and tidy have been recognised.”

Living with autism and hypermobility, Theo has always put others before him and never allowed obstacles to hold him back.

A spokesperson for CleanupUK said: “Theo lives and breathes litter- picking, showing that age and personal challenges are no barriers to creating real, meaningful change.

"His unwavering dedication has not only transformed public spaces but has also brought hope and pride to the people of Hartlepool, proving that one person’s actions can ripple through a community.”

Gemma added: “As parents, we have always instilled in to him the importance of binning his litter, be that at a nearby bin or bringing it home to bin.”