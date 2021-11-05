Hartlepool youngster Harry Fletcher is raising hundreds again this year with special handmade poppies

Nine-year-old Harry Fletcher, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of the town, has created a special poppy this year to mark 100 years since the Armed Forces’ charity’s formation in 1921.

He has managed to raise more than £300 with his redesigned poppies so far.

The Throston Primary School pupil first started his efforts last year when his handmade poppies raised over £5,000 in total, smashing his original target of £20.

The project also helped him take his mind off Covid at the time and boosted his confidence.

This year, he is once again selling the redesigned poppies for £1 each, with all proceeds going towards the Royal British Legion.

Harry’s mum, Joanne Fletcher, 45, has that the youngster, who “always wants to help everybody”, has done her and his dad proud.

She said: “He’s revamped his poppy a little bit. He’s written on it RBL 100 years. He’s put an extra touch on it.

"He started doing it last year in Covid because he was a bit worried and it took his mind off Covid.”

The sales manager continued: "He always wants to help everybody.

"Last year he was a bit stressed and he was worried about Covid. He turned around and said ‘I think I’m going to start raising money for the British Legion’.

Joanne has said that making a batch of 200 poppies could take Harry half a day.

The youngster then writes down the addresses of people who have ordered the poppies and delivers them himself around the estate.

Joanne added: "Me and his dad are very proud of him. Just proud that he wants to look after everybody else rather than himself.”

Joanne has also revealed that Harry is set to appear in an upcoming Remembrance Day television programme on BBC1.

Filming has already taken place in Hartlepool and Joanne said: "He really enjoyed it, he really did, he loved it.”

If you would like to purchase one of Harry’s poppies, contact Joanne by emailing her at [email protected]

