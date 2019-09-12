Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts pupil Dino Karakostas has starred in Joseph.

Dino Karakostas, 13, spent 11 weeks performing at The London Palladium as part of the show’s revival 50th anniversary cast.

The Hartlepool youngster has been studying at Sylvia Young’s Theatre School in the capital for the last two years after gaining a scholarship.

Before his stint in London, Dino trained with Val Amrstrong School of Performing Arts for more than five years.

Dino Karakostas has been a pupil at Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts for more than seven years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His talent for acting saw him land a singing and dancing role as Benjamin, one of the children in the production – which is considered to be one of world’s most iconic musicals.

The young star shared the stage alongside Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan, who played the Pharoah, and BAFTA and Olivier Award winning actress Sheridan Smith, who played the role of the Narrator.

The production, which ran from Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, September 8, saw Dino perform to a number of sold out audiences.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, the show follows the story of Jacob’s favourite son Joseph and his 11 brothers.

Talented youngster Dino Karakostas.

After being sold into slavery by the brothers and later ending up in jail, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh.

As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt’s famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Dino returned to Hartlepool on a high this month to the delight of proud mam Leigh Karakosta.

She thanked the Chloe and Liam Together Trust for their donation which enabled Dino to continue his two scholarship in London.

She said: “The trust is all about helping children to achieve their dreams and Dino achieved his dream of getting onto the West End, something he would have never been able to do without their support.