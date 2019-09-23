Hartlepool youth football team reunited for first time in 40 years to raise cash for town causes
A reunion of a Hartlepool youth football team achieved its goal by raising just under £1,000 for local motor neurone disease charities.
The get together of former King Oswy Rangers players for the first time in roughly 40 years took place at the South Durham (Steelworks) Club in Westbourne Road on Sunday, August 25.
It was organised by former Rangers player Dwane Douglas.
He wanted to raise money for local motor neurone disease charities after recently losing a close family friend to the brain condition.
The event was well supported with several former players in attendance and people enjoying live music.
Band Dig the Old Breed and popular Irish singer Dan Donnelly took to the stage and entertained the crowd.
It all helped to raise £951 on the night.
Dwane said: “Seven or eight of the lads turned up and made it a great night.
“I would like to thank the players who turned up and Dan Donnelly and Dig the Old Breed.
“Not a lot of people know about motor neurone disease. Sadly, I have just lost a family friend through it so I know how harsh it is for people who have got it.
“I’m really happy with the people who supported the night and would like to say thank you to all of the sponsors.”
Dwane is seen here presenting a cheque for £400 for the Cleveland Group of the Motor Neurone Disease Association to friend Robbie Pattison who helped on the night.
The remaining £551 went to the Doddy Weir Foundation which funds research into the disease.