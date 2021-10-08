Hartlepool’s 13 most haunted places - and the ghosts that have been spotted in them

From a Grey Lady haunting the Headland to a spectral mechanic in the cellar of Popworld, Hartlepool has no shortage of ghost stories.

More details on these stories are available in the book Haunted Hartlepool and East Durham by Paul Screeton.

Have a look at some of the spookiest places in the area in our gallery below.

1. The Jacksons Arms, Tower Street The pub is said to be home to a glamorous ghost with bleached blond hair. Mysteriously spilling drinks have also been reported.

2. Headland graveyard A Grey Lady is said to patrol the Headland graveyard, the cellars of The Cosmopolitan pub and once made the corridors of St Hildas Hospital her own.

3. The Pot House, Croft Terrace Former landlord Albert has been spotted several times at the pub, along with his good lady wife.

4. The Causeway, Church Row The figure of a priest is said to have been spotted in the pub, and ghost hunters reportedly caught a supernatural purple upside down floating jellyfish on camera.