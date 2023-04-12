Alice House Hospice’s long-term care unit is made up of eight private rooms which offer 24-hour nursing care to palliative patients in the final year of their life by a specialist team of professionals to reduce pressures on the NHS.

The hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, says it made the difficult decision to secure the future of its inpatient services after they announced they are facing a budget shortfall of £755,000 for the coming year.

Now managers are reminding the community of ways people and businesses can support them as it is facing what it says is its “most challenging year” ever.

Nicola Haggan, Co-Chief Executive of Alice House Hospice.

Co-CEO of the hospice, Nicola Haggan, said: “Financially, Alice House is facing its most challenging year so far. The increase in service costs, bills and resources, combined with a reduction in donations means that we need as much extra help as people can give.”

The hospice has been hit hard by the cost of living crisis and increased operating costs, with a projected overspend of £380,000 while facing a £295,000 reduction in fundraising.

Ms Haggan said: "As always, we have a huge focus on fundraising and hope that as many people as possible can join us at our events this year or take part in our campaigns to ensure the ongoing provision of hospice care in our region.”

Alice House currently operates a weekly lottery and has nine charity shops across Hartlepool and East Durham where people can donate and buy a variety of new and used items.

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool.

The hospice also has plans for a variety of fundraising events and appeals throughout the summer including a colour run, the Great North Run, their regular Forget Me Not appeal, a beer festival, sponsored skydive and memory stroll.

Ms Haggan added: “As well as our own organised fundraising, we are also calling on local businesses and community groups to show their support by hosting their own events or challenges to help raise money and keep our doors open for the people who need us.”

For more information on how to get involved, see www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or contact a member of the fundraising team on (01429) 855555.

