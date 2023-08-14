News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool's Brougham Primary School is 'devastated' by fire as Cleveland Police launch investigation

Police are investigating a fire at a primary school which left part of its buildings “well alight”.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

The blaze at Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, caused fire and smoke damage to its nursery department.

The remainder of the school buildings suffered light smoke damage.

Leaders at Brougham Primary, which is currently closed for the school holidays, have said they are devastated at the fire but have pledged not to let it affect children’s education.

CEO of AdAstra Academy Trust Andy Brown in front of the fire damage at Brougham Primary School.
CEO of AdAstra Academy Trust Andy Brown in front of the fire damage at Brougham Primary School.
Headteacher Sarah Greenan said: “We are devastated to learn of the fire and smoke damage to our school nursery.

“We are awaiting the results of the investigation by the fire brigade and the police and we need to assess the full extent of the damage.

“Moving forward, we will ensure, however, that there is no adverse impact on our children’s education.

“We will also ensure that parents/carers, children and staff are kept fully informed at every step of the way.”

Damage caused by the fire to the nursery area of Brougham Primary School.
Damage caused by the fire to the nursery area of Brougham Primary School.

Firefighters were alerted at 9.45pm on Sunday, August 13, and remained at the site until just after midnight.

The fire service returned on Monday morning along with police.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called on 13/08/2023 at 21.45 to a fire at Brougham Primary School in Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool and Billingham. Part of school well alight. 10% fire damage and 100% smoke damage to nursery.

Staff have been left devastated by the fire.
Staff have been left devastated by the fire.

"Light smoke damage to remainder of school. Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, positive pressure ventilation and thermal image camera used.

"We left the scene at 00.11. Investigations ongoing as per our usual procedure.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson added: “We are currently investigating a fire at the primary school and enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.”

Brougham is one of eight primary schools across Teesside under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

School leaders have pledged to bounce back from the fire.
School leaders have pledged to bounce back from the fire.

The nursery accommodates 30 children between the ages of two and four.

Andy Brown, Ad Astra’s chief operating officer, added: “We will support the school in every way we can to ensure that the excellent nursery provision at Brougham continues when the school reopens after the summer break.”

The other schools within the academy trust include Hartlepool’s Barnard Grove, West Park and West View primaries.

