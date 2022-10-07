Hartlepool’s Brougham Primary School, one of eight primary schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust, has achieved the national School Games Gold Mark Award.

The School Games Mark is a government-led award scheme and facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust.

It rewards and recognises school participation in school games.

Brougham Primary School pupils with their School Games Gold Award certificate. Pictured back row, from left, are Jenn Hopkins, John Spence and Keighley Bradford.

Teacher Keighley Bradford led on the initiative with support from teaching assistant Jenn Hopkins.

Ms Bradford said: “Everyone associated with the school is thrilled to bits with the Gold Mark Award.

"Last year we were awarded the Bronze Mark Award, so this is a significant achievement.

“Children at Brougham enjoy a wide range of sporting experiences both within school and beyond. We teach the importance of exercise and encourage our children to be active for 60 minutes every day.

Children show off their basketball skills at Brougham Primary School.

“This is carefully planned into our timetables through active break times and lunchtimes and with the launch of our SKip2BFit programme.

“We have placed a great emphasis on internal and inter school competition allowing children at Brougham to increase their confidence and competence in a range of sports.”

She also praised The Collective Cluster, which is a group of schools in Hartlepool promoting involvement in sport and physical activity, Hartlepool Athletics Club and John Spence, a local strength and conditioning coach, for the roles they played.

Keighley Bradford, left, and Jenn Hopkins with the School Games Gold Award certificate.

Brougham headteacher Sarah Greenan added: “We are delighted to have achieved the Gold School Games Sports Award, which recognises our ongoing commitment to promoting physical education throughout the school.

“All pupils in Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 receive a minimum of two hours physical education per week to raise the profile of sport and exercise. We also provide lots of sporting opportunities for pupils and work with local clubs such as Hartlepool Athletics Club to ensure that pupils access high quality teaching and coaching as part of the curriculum.

“I am extremely proud of our pupils and staff for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport, including the young volunteers, leaders and officials who help make our many events possible.”