Hartlepool's Catcote Academy hosts education leaders from Hong Kong as part of careers programme

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST
A Hartlepool schools hosted 40 education leaders from overseas as part of an initiative to share their careers programme internationally.

Hartlepool Aspire Trust, which includes Catcote Academy and Catcote Futures, hosted 40 teachers and principals from Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools in Hong Kong.

Hartlepool Aspire Trust is part of the Gatsby Foundation Trust and has successful employability pathways in place which its visitors wanted to see.

The chief executive of Hartlepool Aspire Trust, Lisa Greig, said: “They were blown away about what we do and how we strive to have high aspirations of all our learners.

“They had the opportunity to observe our learners in action, visit students who are currently on work placements, learn about our employer-led projects, meet some of our employers and explore the trust’s fantastic training venues.

"This was a huge moment for Catcote Academy but also a proud occasion for the wider community of Hartlepool and the Tees Valley.”

