Hartlepool's Changing Futures Fostering earns praise from Ofsted for support to children and families

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST
A Hartlepool-based fostering agency is celebrating after being commended for the support it provides to children and carers.

Changing Futures Fostering was formed during the early months of Covid in 2020 at a time when recruitment for foster parents was at an all time low.

Over the last four years it has grown and now oversees the care of 20 youngsters with 14 foster families across the North East.

The independent agency, on the Headland in Hartlepool, has now received a positive inspection report from watchdog Oftsed.

Sarah Richardson (standing centre) manager of Changing Futures Fostering Limited, with staff and foster parents. Pictured is Martin Todd, Fiona Walls, Deborah Priddy, Mally Priddy, Oliver Peebles, Jill Pinder, Alicia Hogan, Debbie Johnson and Sarah Richards. Picture by FRANK REIDSarah Richardson (standing centre) manager of Changing Futures Fostering Limited, with staff and foster parents. Pictured is Martin Todd, Fiona Walls, Deborah Priddy, Mally Priddy, Oliver Peebles, Jill Pinder, Alicia Hogan, Debbie Johnson and Sarah Richards. Picture by FRANK REID
Sarah Richardson (standing centre) manager of Changing Futures Fostering Limited, with staff and foster parents. Pictured is Martin Todd, Fiona Walls, Deborah Priddy, Mally Priddy, Oliver Peebles, Jill Pinder, Alicia Hogan, Debbie Johnson and Sarah Richards. Picture by FRANK REID

It said Changing Futures Fostering provides effective services and has awarded a rating of ‘good’ in all areas.

Service manager Sarah Richardson said: “We’re over the moon. It really recognised what a family-led culture we are here at Changing Futures Fostering and that we provide very high levels of support to our brilliant foster families.”

Ofsted said children with the agency “benefit from trusted and stable relationships” with their foster carers who understand their needs.

Changing Futures Fostering’s assessment process and training also came in for praise and newly approved foster carers unanimously said that they felt welcomed and supported.

Sarah Richardson manager of Changing Futures Fostering Limited. Picture by FRANK REIDSarah Richardson manager of Changing Futures Fostering Limited. Picture by FRANK REID
Sarah Richardson manager of Changing Futures Fostering Limited. Picture by FRANK REID
Foster carers receive peer support, share good practice and gain advice from each other, said the report.

The agency also holds regular celebrations and activities, and works closely with its charity arm Changing Futures North East.

Foster carer Jill Pinder, from Washington, has been with the agency for around a year after a career in local authority care.

She said: “If you are looking to give a child a home this is the place to go. The support you get is 110% and there’s always somebody at the end of the phone.”

Fellow foster parent Mally Priddy, from Hartlepool, agreed. He said: “There’s been a lot of changes in the 12 years I have been fostering, but it’s like a throwback to before agencies got too big and lost sight of what it’s all about.

"Changing Futures is how fostering agencies should be. It’s like a family.”

However, Sarah said there is still a massive demand for more foster parents with “hundreds and hundreds” of children in need of safe foster homes in the North East.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact (01429) 891444 or email [email protected]

