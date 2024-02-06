Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clavering Primary School, in Clavering Road, first opened its doors to pupils in 1974 and is now celebrating its golden anniversary amongst staff, pupils and members of the public.

For the celebrations, the school has organised an LED light show and invited a fire eater – who is also a former pupil – to entertain the crowds on Thursday, February 8, from 4.30pm until 6.30pm

Pupils at the school have also made lanterns linked to a story book that are set to form part of a trail around the school.

Each lantern has a QR code attached so that people at the event can enjoy part of the story.

Headteacher, Sonya Black, said: "Although the birthday was officially January 11, we wanted to wait a few weeks in order to prepare for the event after we returned from the Christmas holidays.

“We would like to welcome past and present Clavering pupils alike to visit the school to view the lantern display.”

Clavering Primary School has made a significant impact on its community in a number of ways over the decades, from taking part in sessions at the site of the excavation of the Clavering Sound Mirror to raising money for local charities and food banks.