Hartlepool's Covid heroes can now get free panto tickets for second show

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs from Friday, August 20, to Monday, August 30, at Hartlepool Borough Hall.

It features Hartlepool’s own Britain’s Got Talent finalist, impressionist Danny Posthill, and Steph Aird in her pantomime debut as the Magic Mirror.

As a thank you to health service workers and other individuals for their outstanding work during the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonial mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, organised complimentary tickets for them to a special performance of the show on Sunday, August 22, at 2pm.

The cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The free tickets are available to anyone who has made a significant contribution to fighting Covid or helping keep daily life functioning during the pandemic.

People can nominate themselves or others.

Now, due to the fact that some front-line workers cannot make it to the Sunday afternoon performance because of their shift patterns, they are being given the additional option of getting tickets for the evening performance on Tuesday, August 24, at 6pm.

Cllr Loynes said: “We’ve had a great response so far, but had heard that unfortunately some front-line workers couldn’t come on the Sunday due to their shifts, so we’re now offering them two performances to choose from.

Mayor of Hartlepool Brenda Loynes.

“I hope that will give many more of our Covid heroes the chance to enjoy the show and I send them my sincere thanks again for all they did during the pandemic.”

The council said in a statement: “People should submit requests for the complimentary tickets by email to [email protected], stating their name, occupation or contribution to the pandemic fight and the number of tickets required.

"We expect a high response and sadly cannot guarantee that all requests will be able to be fulfilled.

“Those who receive the complimentary tickets will also have their names entered into a draw for two Hartlepool United season tickets, kindly donated by the club to the council.”

For the general public, tickets for the panto cost £18 for adults, £15 for children or £59 for a family ticket (covering two adults and two children).

Book at www.hartlepoolboroughhall.com or call (01429) 890000.

