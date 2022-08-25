Hartlepool’s Dyke House GCSE results a ‘testament to hard work’
Students at Dyke House Academy celebrated their GCSE results earlier today and were told their results were a “testament to hard work”.
Headteacher Adam Palmer, who also praised staff for adapting to the challenge of teaching online during the pandemic, said: “I am really pleased and proud of what the children have done.
"It is a testament to hard work and the disruption of the last years.”
He added: “We have had some outstanding individual performances and incredibly hard work from staff and students.”
Sixteen-year-old Mitchell Jenkins, who wants to become a chef, was overwhelmed by his results.
He said: “I’m so happy, I want to cry.”
Mitchell is going to Hartlepool College of Further Education in September to study hospitality and catering.
He hopes to work as a chef in a hotel in Majorca when he is older.
Best friends Emily Heslop and Louisa Atkinson are heading off to Hartlepool Sixth Form in September after achieving great results.
Emily Heslop, 16, achieved three Level 7s, six Level 8s and a Level 9 in higher maths.
She is going to study maths, biology and chemistry in the sixth form.
Louisa, 16, is going down a completely different route and studying psychology, criminology and sociology.
She said: “It’s just something I’ve always been interested in.”
Noah Hunter, 16, is also happy with his results and is planning on going to Middlesbrough College to undertake an apprenticeship in plumbing.
Hollie Riley-Wilson, 16, is pursuing a career in hairdressing at Hartlepool College of Further Education.
Mr Palmer praised staff at the academy for their efforts in teaching students online at various points during the pandemic.
He said: “It’s amazing to see how well the staff adapted to teach in those circumstances.
"They did a good job, and I can’t wait to see what our students go on to do.”
According to Mr Palmer, this year’s results have been positive for the school: “There have certainly been some jumps since 2019. I’m really pleased with that.”
The academy has joined with other schools across the country and will not be publishing specific statistics or overall school performances.