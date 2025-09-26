Hartlepool’s Eskdale Academy appoints new head of school

A new head of school has been appointed at a primary school.

Hartlepool’s Eskdale Academy has appointed Anthony Emms as its new head of school.

Anthony began his teaching journey as a newly qualified teacher (NQT) at Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool, 11 years ago before moving onto the role of assistant headteacher in 2020.

He said: "Stranton is an outstanding Ofsted school I spent 11 years at and I loved it but I was given an opportunity I could not turn down.”

Anthony Emms has been appointed as the new head of school at Eskdale Academy after 11 years at Stranton Primary School. Pictured alongside Anthony are pupils Bobby Moorhead, Jacob Foster and twins Faith and Hope Brazell.

Anthony began his role at the Eskdale Road school earlier this month and is “really excited” to get started.

He said: “This is a big challenge. There is lots to learn but I am really excited.”

Anthony, who lives in Yarm, continued: “A key priority for me as we move forward is attendance.

“Every day counts and I want to ensure children at the school achieve their maximum potential and progress.

"I will be working with staff, students and families to promote excellent attendance and ensure any barriers are addressed.”

Anthony also wants to work with the wider community to “help shape the future” of Eskdale Academy.

Over the coming weeks and months, he will be hosting opportunities for members of the community to meet with him and share their thoughts on the future of the school.

He said: "Any meaningful change takes time but I am really proud of the stability at the school now. The staff and leadership team are here for the long haul."

Neil Nottingham, chief executive of the Eden Academy Trust, which oversees Eskdale Academy, said: “I am delighted to see Mr Emms take up this role at Eskdale Academy.

"Having joined us as an NQT 11 years ago, I am so proud to see how his journey with Eden Trust has taken him from a newly qualified teacher to a head of school.

"I am really looking forward to seeing the amazing impact he will have on the Eskdale Academy community.”

Speaking about his first few weeks at Eskdale Academy, Anthony said: “The kids are wonderful, the community is great and the school staff are fantastic.”