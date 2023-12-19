Hartlepool’s Fairtrade Town status renewed
The Hartlepool Fairtrade Steering Group recently submitted a renewal application to the Fairtrade Foundation and is delighted to announce it has been approved.
The group promotes Fairtrade certified goods and aims to raise awareness of food growers in some of the world’s poorest countries who are often exploited and poorly paid.
Chair of the group Martin Green said: “Hartlepool was the first town in the Tees Valley to achieve Fairtrade Town status back in 2005, so we have a strong track record of supporting the campaign.
“We are delighted to have had our status renewed and our next application isn’t now due until the end of 2026.”
The group is urging local residents to look out for the Fairtrade mark at all times when shopping to support food growers across the globe.
Councillor Shane Moore, Hartlepool’s Ceremonial Mayor, said: “Members deserve a lot of praise for having consistently given up their own time over many years to promote the principles of Fairtrade and champion the cause of food growers in some of the world’s poorest countries.
“Their ongoing commitment and dedication reflects well on them and Hartlepool as a whole, and I would like to congratulate them on the success of their renewal application.
“I would support their call for people to look out for the Fairtrade mark when shopping. Buying certified goods really can help to make a difference.”