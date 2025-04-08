Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool’s fascinating maritime history will be explored through a new art exhibition.

Charting the Course: Hartlepool’s Maritime Heritage runs at Hartlepool Art Gallery from Saturday, April 12, to Saturday, June 14, and brings together ship portraits on loan from the Mercantile Marine Memorial Trust’s Under Steam collection with treasures from Hartlepool’s own collection.

On show in the exhibition will be paintings of ships owned by the Ropner Shipping Company, of West Hartlepool.

A number of these ships were also requisitioned during the First and Second World Wars and therefore contribute to a wider international history.

Charles Kensington's portrait of SS Halifax City in 1896 is one of the exhibits on display at Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Also on display will be depictions of ships owned by other Hartlepool-based shipping firms such as Furness, Withy and Co.

Local shipbuilding will also be well represented in the exhibition with paintings of ships built by William Gray and Company.

There will also be some paintings of fishing vessels that were registered in Hartlepool.

Complementing the paintings on loan from the Under Steam collection will be items from Hartlepool Art Gallery’s and the Museum of Hartlepool’s own collections, including ship launching notices from the Robert Wood Collection and shipbuilding artefacts.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We are proud to work in partnership with the Mercantile Marine Memorial Trust on this exhibition and to host 40 paintings from its collection in what is a first for Hartlepool and for the wider Tees Valley.

“It’s a fascinating opportunity to explore Hartlepool’s rich maritime heritage.”

The gallery is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10am-5pm and is free.