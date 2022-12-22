Hartlepool's Fens Primary School says thanks as lollipop lady retires after 28 years
A school crossing attendant has hung up her hat and lollipop for the final time after 28 years.
Christine Bassett, 66, worked at Fens Primary School for 26 years of her career where she became well-known and loved by staff and teachers alike.
To thank her for her service and dedication to the community, staff and pupils held a special assembly where she was given a “car load” of presents and flowers.
Christine said: “It’s very emotional. I am happy in one way but sad in another because it’s a lovely school and I have been made to feel welcome.”
Headmaster Chris Connor, who has worked at Fens Primary School for 11 years, said: “It’s very sad to see her go. She was very much loved and valued.”
Before joining Fens Primary School, Christine worked at a number of schools across the town.
Christine said after moving to Fens she “was made to feel welcome and part of the school community”.
Since joining the school in 1996, Christine has worked alongside four different headmasters and seen generations grow.
She said: “I’m helping kids cross the road whose parents I helped when they were little.”
Christine, who lives in the Fens area, regularly sees members of Fens Primary School out in the community and hopes this will not change when she retires.
Working in both rain and shine, Christine has had her fair share of experiences.
Remembering one day in particular, she said: "I’ve been stood out when the snow has been howling down the road and there’s been hailstones and I actually had little cuts in the sides of my face.”
Pupils have been “shedding tears” at Christine’s retirement.
One pupil said: “She was one of those adults that I really trusted” while another said “since I was little, she used to help me a lot”.
Christine hopes to continue her hobby as a gardener and take on a greater role within her church community.
She also has a two-year-old granddaughter, Lily, who she hopes to spend more time with as well as her two sons, Andrew, 41, and Richard, 38.