Hartlepool’s first pride event hailed a success by organisers
Many Hartlepool residents had their first taste of the event on Saturday, July 6.
The family friendly fun and inclusive day featured performances on the Bobby Dazzler stage, colourful creative activities, talks and a pride market.
Pop-up pride organiser Curious Arts said afterwards: “The event went really well.
"We had lots of great feedback from those who attended and had a lovely day despite the weather.”
They added: “Despite the occasional down pours, we all brought Church Square to life with vibrancy and colour for Hartlepool’s first Pride event.”
Charlie Kemp, head of Creative Place at Tees Valley Combined Authority, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting Pride in Tees Valley, a critical new addition to our creative ecosystem, which celebrates diversity and creates energising, safe and welcoming programmes for LGBTQIA+ audiences and allies.”
