Hartlepool’s Georgia Lennon to star as Marie Osmond in upcoming The Osmonds: A New Musical

Georgia Lennon, 22, will portray Marie Osmond in The Osmonds: A New Musical as the UK and Ireland tour of the show kicks off in Leicester on February 3 and runs through until December 3.

The musical, with story by Jay Osmond, tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits.

Georgia, who is originally from Seaton but has been based in London since 2017, said: “It’s so magical to see it all being put together and to start perform the story of the Osmonds everyone knows and loves. It’s super exciting.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Lennon will play Marie Osmond in an upcoming musical./Photo: Danny Kaan/Zac Cooke Photography

The former English Martyrs pupil continued: "It’s based on a real person, so I’ve had to spend a lot of time watching video clips online.

"I always say that if I was around in that era, I would have been obsessed with the Donnie and Marie show.

“Besides that, I’ve also been having coaching sessions with Jay Osmond.

"It’s all very particular, because, obviously, it is a story and we are putting a piece on stage now, but we do also have to pay homage to the real people, which is quite and important task.

Jamie Chatterton, Danny Nattrass, Ryan Anderson, Joseph Peacock & Alex Lodge as The Osmonds/Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

"I feel like I have a massive responsibility to play this county music sweetheart and someone that everyone knows and loves.”

Georgia started taking singing lessons at the age of nine after her dance teacher discovered she could sing when she was six.

She trained at Laine Theatre Arts, graduating in 2020, and starred as Lady Chatterley in Lady Chatterley’s Lover last June.

Georgia has said she tries to go back home to Hartlepool whenever she can and is looking forward to performing in the North East when the show comes to The Empire in Sunderland from September 13 until September 17.

She said: "I am so looking forward to being in Sunderland when we tour there because that means I’ll get to be home for the week.”

She has added her parents were “absolutely thrilled” when she told them she had got the role.

She said: "I have the most supportive parents ever and they absolutely love theatre."

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.