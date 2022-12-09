Hart Primary School, Magdalene Drive, Hart Village, has been judged as ‘good’ – the second highest of four grades – following a two-day visit by inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) in October.

Their report describes children at the school as “polite, friendly and welcoming” and that “adults are always available to listen and help”.

They identified that “staff know how to support all pupils well” and pupils are “supported to do their best by adults”.

Hart Primary School headteacher Marie Crowe and pupils celebrate the school's "good" grading from Ofsted.

New headteacher Marie Crowe said since she started in September “the children of Hart Primary have continuously demonstrated a positive attitude and a determination to do their very best”.

She continued: “I am delighted that inspectors saw this too and that the staff received credit for all of the support they provide.”

Executive head Carole Bradley added: “I am extremely proud to be the executive head of Hart Primary School.

"I get the opportunity to work with committed staff and wonderful pupils, as recognised by Ofsted. ‘Leaders want all pupils to succeed’ and ‘pupils, including those with SEND, achieve well’.”

The school is part of Northern Lights Learning Trust, which has five primaries across the region, including St Peter’s Elwick Church of England Primary School and St Helen’s Primary School, in Hartlepool.

Trust chief executive Jo Heaton said: "We are very proud of the team at Hart Primary school.

"The staff and governors work exceptionally hard to provide the best for our wonderful pupils, in partnership with our parents.”

The school last received a full inspection in 2016, when it was graded ‘outstanding’, before later converting to an academy in 2018.

Among the areas identified for improvement in the latest report is developments in the content of the curriculum for certain foundation subjects.

The report added: “Some parents feel that leaders do not keep them informed well enough about how their children are doing or about issues they have raised.

"Leaders need to ensure they communicate with parents, the work they are doing and the support they are giving pupils.”

