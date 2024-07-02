Hartlepool's High Tunstall College of Science and Grange Primary School shine in national art competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils at High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Catcote Academy, in Catcote Road, and Grange Primary School, in Owton Manor Lane, have been recognised for their artistic skills during an annual art competition.
Close to 100 schools across England took part in the third annual competition – run by the Art Bytes programme – which gives primary, secondary and special educational needs and disability (SEND) schools across England the opportunity to participate in an inter-school art competition and use state-of-the-art technology.
Both High Tunstall College of Science and Grange Primary School have been crowned North-East regional champions and runner ups for the primary and secondary categories.
Ella McDermott, Scarlet Smith and Ellie Lancaster, from Grange Primary School, are regional champions for their piece titled We Are Wild, and Sophie S, from High Tunstall College of Science, for her piece titled Portrait.
Industry experts including Marlene Wylie, president of the National Society for Education in Art and Design and education consultant Paul Carney judged all contributed art pieces throughout the country.
The judges then picked the top three pieces from each school and members of the public ranked the schools’ overall champions.
Judge Paula Briggs, chief executive of AccessArt, said: “It is incredibly hard to decide upon winners when the works are so varied, and there is always lots of really important conversation to be had about what it is that makes an engaging work of art.
"I really hope all the winners feel inspired to take their interest in art further but would also like to say to all entrants, keep making art – for yourself and for others.
"The world needs your creativity.”
Pupils’ artwork at High Tunstall College of Science and Grange Primary School have had their work exhibited along with all the other North-East school champions at The Shipley Gallery, in Gateshead.
These art pieces are also available to view virtually at https://artbytes.co.uk/virtual-gallery-2024/.
Schools interested in joining the 2024-2025 programme can now sign up at https://artbytes.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.