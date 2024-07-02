Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at three schools across Hartlepool have celebrated their artistic achievements after being recognised at a national art competition.

Close to 100 schools across England took part in the third annual competition – run by the Art Bytes programme – which gives primary, secondary and special educational needs and disability (SEND) schools across England the opportunity to participate in an inter-school art competition and use state-of-the-art technology.

Both High Tunstall College of Science and Grange Primary School have been crowned North-East regional champions and runner ups for the primary and secondary categories.

Ella McDermott, Scarlet Smith and Ellie Lancaster, from Grange Primary School, have been crowned regional champions for their piece titled We Are Wild.

Industry experts including Marlene Wylie, president of the National Society for Education in Art and Design and education consultant Paul Carney judged all contributed art pieces throughout the country.

The judges then picked the top three pieces from each school and members of the public ranked the schools’ overall champions.

Judge Paula Briggs, chief executive of AccessArt, said: “It is incredibly hard to decide upon winners when the works are so varied, and there is always lots of really important conversation to be had about what it is that makes an engaging work of art.

Sophie, a pupil at High Tunstall College of Science, has been crowned regional champion for her piece titled Portrait.

"I really hope all the winners feel inspired to take their interest in art further but would also like to say to all entrants, keep making art – for yourself and for others.

"The world needs your creativity.”

Pupils’ artwork at High Tunstall College of Science and Grange Primary School have had their work exhibited along with all the other North-East school champions at The Shipley Gallery, in Gateshead.

These art pieces are also available to view virtually at https://artbytes.co.uk/virtual-gallery-2024/.