Hartlepool's High Tunstall students praised for their ‘extraordinary resilience and determination’

Headteacher Mark Tilling said: “We are absolutely delighted with the excellent performance of our students in the first set of external exams since 2019.

"These young people have shown extraordinary resilience and determination throughout the terrible disruption to their education caused by the worst public health crisis in this country in 100 years.

"We could not be prouder of their achievements and we congratulate them and thank their teachers for the brilliant way they have helped our students during the last two years.”

Students enjoying GCSE results day at High Tunstall College of Science.

Sixteen-year-old Amelia Connolly exceeded expectations when she achieved Level 7 in German, despite struggling with the subject and expecting Level 6.

Amelia also achieved Level 8 in English and Level 9 in her remaining subjects.

She is going to sixth form in September to study biology, chemistry, history and psychology at either Hartlepool Sixth Form or New College Durham.

Holly Mudd, 16, achieved Level 9 in French, Spanish, combined science and PE and Level 8 in art.

Amelia Connelly collects her GCSE results from High Tunstall College of Science.

Holly wants to study biology, chemistry, French and Spanish at college.

She said: “Languages open up so many doors. Once you learn one language, it’s easier to learn more.”

Alex Robson, 16, achieved Levels 6 to 8 in his subjects and is going to Hartlepool Sixth Form in September to study biology, history and computer science.

He said: “I am very proud. I have my parents and teachers to thank for this.”

Students collect their GCSE results at High Tunstall College of Science

Many schools across the country have decided against publishing performance figures this year.

Mr Tilling said: “The reason for this is that Covid has caused enormous disruption to the education of young people and the impact of that has varied for individual students and groups of students due to circumstances beyond their control or the control of their schools.”

He later added: “Using data without context to compare the ‘performance’ of schools is wholly inappropriate this year and we, along with many other schools and trusts across the country, have made the decision not to participate in this exercise.

"What the last two years have taught us is that young people do better when schools collaborate, not when they compete.”