Hartlepool's Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors long-running charity Easter egg appeal returns
Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors, in Park Road, are appealing to the general public to give one of the chocolate treats as part of its annual collection.
Staff are keeping up the tradition which started more than 20 years ago.
Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “We have had the privilege of doing this since 2002 and we are upholding this tradition once again this year.
“We have seen huge generosity from the general public of Hartlepool and surrounding areas, schools and many of the families that we have cared for in the past, bring in Easter Eggs year after year.”
Their appeal this year will benefit Hartlepool Baby Bank, Harbour Refuge and the Hartlepool Special Needs Group.
Meynell & Mason will be happy to receive any donations to its Park Road offices between now and Tuesday, March 26.