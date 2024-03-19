Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors, in Park Road, are appealing to the general public to give one of the chocolate treats as part of its annual collection.

Staff are keeping up the tradition which started more than 20 years ago.

Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “We have had the privilege of doing this since 2002 and we are upholding this tradition once again this year.

Meynell & Mason funeral service arrangers Carole Lester and Julia Masshedar with some of the Easter eggs donated to their annual collection so far.

“We have seen huge generosity from the general public of Hartlepool and surrounding areas, schools and many of the families that we have cared for in the past, bring in Easter Eggs year after year.”

Their appeal this year will benefit Hartlepool Baby Bank, Harbour Refuge and the Hartlepool Special Needs Group.