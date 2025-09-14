Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre holds FREE Halloween event
On Saturday, October 25, the shopping centre will be buzzing with creepy creativity and ghostly games as it hosts another fang-tastic Halloween event.
Children can design their own trick-or-treat costumes, make Halloween wreaths, decorate spooky cupcakes and make their own lollipop ghosts and spiders.
There will also be a pumpkin trail around the centre’s shops and a host of giant spiders, skeletons and other spooky surprises.
Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange, said: “Following the fantastic response to last year’s event, we’re thrilled to host our second Halloween event at Middleton Grange.
“These free activities are designed to give families something fun to enjoy together during the half-term break, while also bringing the community together in the heart of Hartlepool."
The event is running from 10am until 4pm and all activities are free and accessible.