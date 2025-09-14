Hartlepool shoppers can expect a “thrilling experience” in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre next month as it announces a spooktacular Halloween weekend for people of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, October 25, the shopping centre will be buzzing with creepy creativity and ghostly games as it hosts another fang-tastic Halloween event.

Children can design their own trick-or-treat costumes, make Halloween wreaths, decorate spooky cupcakes and make their own lollipop ghosts and spiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a pumpkin trail around the centre’s shops and a host of giant spiders, skeletons and other spooky surprises.

Hartlepool shoppers can expect a thrilling experience in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 25, as it announces a spooktacular Halloween weekend for families and visitors of all ages.

Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange, said: “Following the fantastic response to last year’s event, we’re thrilled to host our second Halloween event at Middleton Grange.

“These free activities are designed to give families something fun to enjoy together during the half-term break, while also bringing the community together in the heart of Hartlepool."

The event is running from 10am until 4pm and all activities are free and accessible.