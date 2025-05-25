Does your address feature?Does your address feature?
Hartlepool’s noisiest streets: 13 roads that received the most noise complaints in 2024

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th May 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 13:13 BST
Latest figures for noise complaints across the town have been released by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Information obtained by the Hartlepool Mail under freedom of information laws showed that 422 noise complaints were made to Hartlepool Borough Council in 2024, 160 of which related to animal noise, including barking dogs.

The second most common cause of complaints was loud music with 99 complaints, followed by 55 complaints for people noise.

The list of complaints also included complaints against vehicle repairs, bells and DIY.

Here is a list of every street in Hartlepool that received four or more noise complaints last year.

Seven noise complaints were made on this road including bells, barking dogs and music.

1. Catcote Road

Seven noise complaints were made on this road including bells, barking dogs and music. Photo: Frank Reid

Five noise complaints were made on this road. Four for music and one for people noise.

2. Chester Road

Five noise complaints were made on this road. Four for music and one for people noise. Photo: Frank Reid

Four noise complaints were made on this street. Three for music and one for people noise.

3. Clifford Close

Four noise complaints were made on this street. Three for music and one for people noise. Photo: Google Maps

Five noise complaints were made on this street for music, people and vehicle noise.

4. Derwent Street

Five noise complaints were made on this street for music, people and vehicle noise. Photo: Frank Reid

