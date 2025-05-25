Information obtained by the Hartlepool Mail under freedom of information laws showed that 422 noise complaints were made to Hartlepool Borough Council in 2024, 160 of which related to animal noise, including barking dogs.

The second most common cause of complaints was loud music with 99 complaints, followed by 55 complaints for people noise.

The list of complaints also included complaints against vehicle repairs, bells and DIY.

Here is a list of every street in Hartlepool that received four or more noise complaints last year.

1 . Catcote Road Seven noise complaints were made on this road including bells, barking dogs and music.

2 . Chester Road Five noise complaints were made on this road. Four for music and one for people noise.

3 . Clifford Close Four noise complaints were made on this street. Three for music and one for people noise.